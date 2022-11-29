SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

SS&C Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 31.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. SS&C Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SS&C Technologies to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $103,226,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,958,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,583,000 after purchasing an additional 266,741 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 54.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,764,000 after purchasing an additional 215,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 101.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 308,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 155,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

