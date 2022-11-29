Stacks Price Up 12% Over Last Week (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Stacks has a total market cap of $260.98 million and approximately $24.30 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Stacks

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. Stacks’ official message board is blog.stacks.co. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stacks’ official website is stacks.co.

Buying and Selling Stacks

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

