Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.
Star Equity Price Performance
Shares of STRRP stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Star Equity has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72.
Star Equity Company Profile
