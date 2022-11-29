Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Boosted by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,745 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 0.3% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,910 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.04.

Insider Activity

Starbucks Price Performance

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.47. 96,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,241,467. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.21. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.