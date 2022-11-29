Stellantis Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:STLA)

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 8,202 call options on the company. This is an increase of 227% compared to the typical volume of 2,509 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellantis

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 224.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Stellantis by 73.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.65) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nomura upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Stellantis from €21.00 ($21.65) to €19.00 ($19.59) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Stellantis Stock Up 1.2 %

About Stellantis

NYSE STLA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 160,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,445,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $21.92.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

