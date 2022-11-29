Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 29th (ABX, AOWDF, ARWR, BNR, CSTPF, CWC, DHER, EZJ, FOOD, HSBA)

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 29th:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$24.00 to C$25.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 31 ($0.37) to GBX 51 ($0.61). They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $92.00 to $75.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €65.00 ($67.01) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Arrow Exploration (OTCMKTS:CSTPF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 37 ($0.44) to GBX 39 ($0.47).

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) was given a €105.00 ($108.25) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €75.00 ($77.32) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 565 ($6.76) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.70 to C$0.35. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 755 ($9.03) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €41.50 ($42.78) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$4.75 to C$4.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$8.00.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,200 ($38.28) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

