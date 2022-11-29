Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 29th (ABX, AOWDF, ARWR, BNR, CSTPF, CWC, DHER, EZJ, FOOD, HSBA)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 29th:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$24.00 to C$25.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 31 ($0.37) to GBX 51 ($0.61). They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $92.00 to $75.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €65.00 ($67.01) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Arrow Exploration (OTCMKTS:CSTPF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 37 ($0.44) to GBX 39 ($0.47).

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) was given a €105.00 ($108.25) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €75.00 ($77.32) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 565 ($6.76) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.70 to C$0.35. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 755 ($9.03) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €41.50 ($42.78) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$4.75 to C$4.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$8.00.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,200 ($38.28) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

