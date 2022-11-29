Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 29th (ACGL, AES, AIR, AIRC, AIXA, ARWR, ASC, ASML, AXSM, AZEK)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 29th:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Arch Capital Group Ltd alerts:

AES (NYSE:AES) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $28.00 to $33.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR)

was given a €133.00 ($137.11) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $47.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €35.00 ($36.08) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $37.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $33.00 to $31.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $16.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €700.00 ($721.65) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $65.00 to $85.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $86.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $23.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $24.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $21.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $20.00.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $25.00 to $21.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $42.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $13.00.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its price target reduced by CLSA from $23.30 to $14.70.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $65.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $269.00 to $286.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $96.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $10.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $15.50 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $131.00 to $140.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $581.00 to $578.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $66.00.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $160.00 to $136.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $210.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $200.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $38.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $393.00 to $450.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc. from $393.00 to $450.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $293.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $285.00 to $277.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $11.00 to $12.00.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $16.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 939 ($11.23) to GBX 1,030 ($12.32). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $19.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €9.20 ($9.48) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $235.00 to $211.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $20.00 to $21.00.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $63.00.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $26.00 to $36.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €49.05 ($50.57) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $56.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright to C$12.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €33.00 ($34.02) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $16.00 to $17.00.

GB Group (LON:GBG) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 850 ($10.17) to GBX 515 ($6.16). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.70 to C$0.35.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $15.00.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $196.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $635.00 to $695.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $16.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $53.00 to $55.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was given a GBX 1,500 ($17.94) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $187.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 810 ($9.69) to GBX 710 ($8.49). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $56.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €5.25 ($5.41) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $390.00 to $200.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target increased by Argus from $113.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) had its price target trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from 210.00 to 170.00.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $4.00 to $4.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $225.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $66.00 to $48.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$4.75 to C$4.50.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $79.00 to $111.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price target boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $93.00 to $100.00.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $77.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price target increased by Macquarie from $104.00 to $122.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $107.00 to $112.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $333.00 to $365.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $132.00.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$8.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from $20.00 to $5.50.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €24.00 ($24.74) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $65.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $151.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $575.00 to $570.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $40.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $25.00 to $26.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $510.00 to $525.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $47.00.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $27.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $207.00 to $195.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $45.00 to $52.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.