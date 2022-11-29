StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $21.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 million, a P/E ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAMC. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $507,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $430,000. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

