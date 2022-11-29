StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of Manning & Napier stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 2.06. Manning & Napier has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MN. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Manning & Napier in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manning & Napier during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manning & Napier during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in Manning & Napier by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Manning & Napier during the 3rd quarter worth about $774,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

