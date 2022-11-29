StockNews.com Lowers Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALLY. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ally Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.42.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:ALLY opened at $26.08 on Friday. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 130,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 184,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 43,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.