StockNews.com Lowers Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
A number of other research firms have also commented on SID. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has an average rating of Hold.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Down 4.2 %
SID opened at $2.72 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
