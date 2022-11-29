StockNews.com Lowers Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SID. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has an average rating of Hold.

SID opened at $2.72 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 281.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 216,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 159,507 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

