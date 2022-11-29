Storj Market Cap Tops $137.80 Million (STORJ)

Storj (STORJ) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Storj has a market capitalization of $137.80 million and approximately $9.47 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Storj has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Storj token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001976 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Storj

Storj’s genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,937,122 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. The official website for Storj is storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token.As a decentralized cloud storage network, Storj is unique in more ways than one. For one, unlike traditional cloud storage solutions that store data in huge data centers, Storj runs on a network of thousands of independent computers. Anyone with a few extra terabytes of space can become a node on the platform by installing Tardigrade. All that is required is a strong and consistent internet connection. The efficiency of the network means that hosts pay far less for the storage of their data than when employing traditional cloud storage services.”

