Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,128,345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $224,463,000 after buying an additional 119,869 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,554,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $508,116,000 after acquiring an additional 476,512 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,343,000 after acquiring an additional 29,094 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 48,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in Stryker by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 21,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stryker Price Performance

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Stryker stock opened at $227.27 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

