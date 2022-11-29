Substratum (SUB) Market Capitalization Achieves $325,029.70

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $325,029.70 and $18.03 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Substratum has traded 56.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00061934 USD and is down -3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

