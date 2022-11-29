Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 375,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,394,237 shares.The stock last traded at $33.45 and had previously closed at $34.20.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on SU shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.97.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after buying an additional 702,121 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,991,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,438,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,032 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 34,070,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $959,081,000 after buying an additional 859,527 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,270,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,992,000 after buying an additional 1,439,547 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,306,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $685,090,000 after purchasing an additional 183,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
