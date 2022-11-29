Supreme Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.80 (LON:SUP)

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Supreme Price Performance

Shares of SUP opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.23) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of £119.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 990.91. Supreme has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 245 ($2.93). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 92.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 101.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.03) target price on shares of Supreme in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Supreme Company Profile

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Branded Household Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; smart home LED technology solutions; and custom floor, counter and pallet display stands.

Featured Articles

