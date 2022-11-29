Surgery Partners (SGRY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ: SGRY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/23/2022 – Surgery Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Surgery Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $45.00.

11/22/2022 – Surgery Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $55.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/22/2022 – Surgery Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $36.00.

11/16/2022 – Surgery Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $35.00.

11/10/2022 – Surgery Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Surgery Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $57.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Surgery Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $49.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2022 – Surgery Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/28/2022 – Surgery Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/20/2022 – Surgery Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/12/2022 – Surgery Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Surgery Partners Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Surgery Partners stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $26.92. 36,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,803. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.91 and a beta of 2.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $99,600.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,424 shares of the company's stock, valued at $951,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Turner purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,701 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,413,674.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 83.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 67,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 30,617 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 9.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after acquiring an additional 74,801 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 23.9% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 239,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 46,047 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth $1,323,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

