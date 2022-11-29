Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Up 581.8% in November

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 581.8% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Suzuki Motor stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $110.39 and a 12-month high of $195.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.99.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 4.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

