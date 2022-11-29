Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Short Interest Update

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the October 31st total of 207,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Stock Performance
SWMAF stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.62. 1,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,227. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile
