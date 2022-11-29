Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Short Interest Update

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the October 31st total of 207,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Stock Performance

SWMAF stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.62. 1,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,227. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

