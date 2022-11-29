Sycale Advisors NY LLC Purchases 534,996 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 298.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,996 shares during the period. Gogo comprises 4.1% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Gogo worth $11,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 41.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 369.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOGO traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,855. Gogo Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Gogo to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

