Sycale Advisors NY LLC Sells 226,573 Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC cut its position in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,573 shares during the quarter. Nextdoor makes up about 0.2% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Nextdoor by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Nextdoor by 1,371.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 13,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trevian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KIND. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nextdoor from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nextdoor from $3.75 to $2.85 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Nextdoor to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Nextdoor Stock Performance

Nextdoor Profile

Shares of KIND traded up 0.01 on Tuesday, reaching 2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 24,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of 3.03. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of 2.04 and a 12-month high of 12.22.

(Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.