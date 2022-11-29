Synthetix Achieves Market Capitalization of $511.83 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. In the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for about $1.67 or 0.00010108 BTC on exchanges. Synthetix has a market cap of $511.83 million and approximately $17.28 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
About Synthetix
Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 308,069,419 coins and its circulating supply is 307,345,511 coins. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Synthetix Coin Trading
