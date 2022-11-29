Syscoin (SYS) Hits Market Cap of $79.66 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $79.66 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,870.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.39 or 0.00666161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00250240 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00055182 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 671,260,179 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

