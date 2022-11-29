Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Up 182.8% in November

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 182.8% from the October 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th.

Sysmex Stock Down 2.2 %

SSMXY traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $30.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,461. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.60. Sysmex has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.12.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

