System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Major Shareholder Lone Star Friends Trust Acquires 5,000 Shares

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) major shareholder Lone Star Friends Trust bought 5,000 shares of System1 stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,687,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,496,328.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lone Star Friends Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 29th, Lone Star Friends Trust purchased 20,273 shares of System1 stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,378.65.

On Monday, November 21st, Lone Star Friends Trust purchased 27,660 shares of System1 stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Lone Star Friends Trust purchased 9,258 shares of System1 stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $46,197.42.

On Monday, November 14th, Lone Star Friends Trust purchased 9,200 shares of System1 stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $39,836.00.

System1 stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.13. 69,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. System1, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95.

System1 ( NYSE:SST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $201.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that System1, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of System1 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of System1 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of System1 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of System1 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SST. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America cut shares of System1 from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of System1 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of System1 from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

