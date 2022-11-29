Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,053,280 Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,053,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,811,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd owned 0.23% of Yatsen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Yatsen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,922,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 159,337 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter worth about $4,876,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Yatsen by 131.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,368,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yatsen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 33,334 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yatsen by 115.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 825,686 shares during the period. 23.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Yatsen stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. 18,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,906. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of -3.50.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

