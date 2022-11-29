Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up approximately 1.3% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $52,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 209.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 106,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,895,000 after purchasing an additional 71,963 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 9.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 70,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCO traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,740. The stock has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.81. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $403.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.53.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

