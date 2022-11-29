Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Sells 196 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.6% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $64,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 138,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,511,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.4% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.9% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.0 %

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

NYSE MA traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $341.06. 47,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,737. The stock has a market cap of $327.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.35.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

