Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Sells 290 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd cut its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,542 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $29,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,622 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $182,629,000 after purchasing an additional 923,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 174,750 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $21,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,668 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EA. MKM Partners downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.02. 20,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $174,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,261. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $253,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,732.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $174,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,964,429 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

