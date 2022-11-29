Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Sells 427 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,724 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $47,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 92.4% in the second quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 48.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,964 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 30,417 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.2% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,943 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.2% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 23,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.83. The stock had a trading volume of 151,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,603,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $173.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

