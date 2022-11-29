Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Sells 570 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd trimmed its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $38,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. Stephens upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

CSGP stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.11. 26,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,729. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $85.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.56 and a beta of 0.92.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

