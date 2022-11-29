Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Trading 8.1% Higher

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.59. 1,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 197,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNGX. HC Wainwright upgraded Tango Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on Tango Therapeutics to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 25,606 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.67 per share, with a total value of $93,974.02. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,897,248 shares in the company, valued at $25,312,900.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have acquired 283,000 shares of company stock worth $1,202,524 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

