Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Short Interest Down 40.0% in November

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Taseko Mines Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of TGB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.31. 8,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,283. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $375.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.21.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Taseko Mines in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taseko Mines
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taseko Mines (TGB)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.