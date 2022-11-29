Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Short Interest Down 40.0% in November

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Taseko Mines Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of TGB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.31. 8,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,283. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $375.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.21.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Taseko Mines in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taseko Mines

About Taseko Mines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGB. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the second quarter worth $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the second quarter worth $31,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 57.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 923.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,766 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.