Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Short Interest Update

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 416.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 657,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tauriga Sciences Stock Performance

Tauriga Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

About Tauriga Sciences

Tauriga Sciences, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea products; and skin care products include CBD facemasks; CBD daily moisturizer; CBD anti-wrinkle dream, hand, and foot cream with hemp seed oil; CBD massage and body oil; CBD body revive roll-on; CBD transdermal patch; and CBD body spray.

