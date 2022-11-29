Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,172 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 35,617 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $53,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.05. 301,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,742,127. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.04 and a 1 year high of $299.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.52. The stock has a market cap of $152.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.59, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,786,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,786,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.18.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

