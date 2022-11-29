Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 62,580 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $48,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.9 %

Walt Disney Profile

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.82. 266,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,709,556. The firm has a market cap of $172.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.12.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

