Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507,456 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 290,681 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Walmart were worth $61,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.86. 81,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,911,890. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,737,402 shares of company stock valued at $554,041,914. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

