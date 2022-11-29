Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,965 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 19,848 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cigna were worth $36,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,086 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cigna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cigna by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,435,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $343,951,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.32.

Insider Activity

Cigna Price Performance

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $319.68. The company had a trading volume of 14,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,100. The company has a market capitalization of $97.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $331.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $303.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.84.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

