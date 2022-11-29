Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $31.49 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,108 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,212 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $31,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $446,443,000 after buying an additional 2,906,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $167,770,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.08. The company had a trading volume of 84,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,119,989. The company has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

