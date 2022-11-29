Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $46.83 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,195,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,983 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $46,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.43. 269,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,532,549. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.32. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $180.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

