Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,161 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19,725 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $89,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,909 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.2% during the second quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,656 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $528.20. The stock had a trading volume of 31,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $493.45 and its 200 day moving average is $498.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.