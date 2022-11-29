Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 387,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 27,792 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $106,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Home Depot by 19.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 24.4% during the second quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in Home Depot by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 5.9% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.29.

HD stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $317.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,571. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.