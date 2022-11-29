Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 222,936 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,936 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $32,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $65.64. 62,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,910,747. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.78. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mondelez International Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.