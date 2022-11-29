Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 44,515 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115,405 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 44,515 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intel were worth $41,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Intel by 20.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,803 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $572,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Intel by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 392,259 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 4.4% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,851 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Intel by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,276,571 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $47,757,000 after acquiring an additional 39,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.80. The stock had a trading volume of 465,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,186,580. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

