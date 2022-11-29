Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 721,887 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,540,132 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 721,887 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $78,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.19. 237,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,255,588. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.98.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.