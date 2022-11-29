TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,718,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,057,900 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $65,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. FMR LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,221,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097,003 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,010,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,330,000 after buying an additional 7,779,683 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,464,000 after buying an additional 6,235,651 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,881,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,487,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,531,000 after buying an additional 4,793,422 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FTI stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $12.42.
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.
