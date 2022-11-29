Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 85.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,872,056 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Teck Resources worth $10,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 51,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 34,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 16,589 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 594.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,466,000 after buying an additional 8,243,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 371,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after buying an additional 87,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Teck Resources Trading Down 2.9 %

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of TECK opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0939 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Teck Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

