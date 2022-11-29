Tellor (TRB) Trading Up 37.5% Over Last 7 Days

Tellor (TRB) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 29th. Tellor has a market capitalization of $34.90 million and $49.50 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor token can now be purchased for about $15.01 or 0.00088532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 37.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002250 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.16 or 0.07029755 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00496377 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.89 or 0.30192019 BTC.
Tellor Profile
Tellor was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,325,398 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tellor
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars.
