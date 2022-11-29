Tellor (TRB) Trading Up 39.9% Over Last 7 Days

Tellor (TRB) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 39.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $34.27 million and $59.43 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor token can now be purchased for $14.74 or 0.00089809 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002258 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,191.38 or 0.07264890 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.29 or 0.00495692 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,944.42 or 0.30150351 BTC.
Tellor Token Profile
Tellor launched on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,325,398 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.
Buying and Selling Tellor
