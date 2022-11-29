Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 427,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 11,858,942 shares.The stock last traded at $6.39 and had previously closed at $6.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $7.70 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.23.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Institutional Trading of Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 10.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

